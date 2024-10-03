Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The developer working to transform a disused building in Wigan has released images of how "the coolest office development the town has seen” is set to look.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Capital&Centric, which is working in partnership with Wigan Council, announces the formal appointment of a main contractor to work on Civic Centre.

Workspace Design and Build has been tasked with transforming the 1970s building on Millgate into sustainable, high-quality work spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team wants the building, dubbed “Civic”, to be a hub for innovation and collaboration.

A computer-generated image of how Civic could look when work is complete

There will be areas to hang out and work in, as well as facilities from a gym and mini cinema to chill-out lounges and a roof terrace.

Exposed concrete inside will be framed by plants and trees, while there will be spaces for the public to enjoy, including a café bar with a spill-out terrace and outdoor seating along Millgate.

Civic is set to have a raft of sustainability features, such as smart, high-efficiency lighting to reduce energy consumption, electric vehicle charging points and cycle storage to encourage active travel and improve air quality in Wigan’s centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civic will be transformed to house work spaces and a host of facilities

The gardens and planting will see biodiversity at the site increase by more than 500 per cent.

Capital&Centric plans to protect and restore as much of the original modernist structure as possible.

Work started in November to strip out unusable fittings, as well as to carefully remove fixtures with no architectural merit, from plasterboard and flooring tiles to light fittings.

Planning approval was granted earlier this year and the first Civic work spaces are expected to be available as early as next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “Civic is already creating a buzz and will be the coolest office development the town has seen. Wigan Council has done a brilliant job landscaping Millgate and our refurbishment of Civic completes what is starting to feel like a new quarter for the town. It’s only a few metres from the busy Standishgate so businesses looking to locate here are getting all of the amenities that the town has to offer right on their doorstep.

"The building is going to be a huge part of Wigan’s regeneration story and I’d urge anyone looking for office space in the town to get in touch.”

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “It’s fantastic to see things moving on this exciting project with the appointment of the building contractor. I’m certainly pleased to see such an iconic and important building in Wigan’s history get a new lease of life and look forward to next summer when the first work space opens.

“This is an exciting time for our town with a list of regeneration projects breathing life back into Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This redevelopment will bring this iconic building back to life and create a modern and sustainable workplace of choice in our town centre. This is an innovative project to restore an old building, give it a renewed purpose and ensure it is fit for the future.”

The contractor has committed to providing tenants with expert advice for the first 12 months on issues that small businesses and start-ups can face, such as financial advice and business operations.

Businesses considering locating to Civic are encouraged to register online at www.capitalandcentric.com/civic.