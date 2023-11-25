Free parking offers in Wigan and Leigh town centres have been extended again for the festive season.

A majority of local authority-run car parks will be free after 3pm on weekdays, in addition to the weekend parking that is already in place.

This popular scheme sees on-street parking in Wigan town centre (excluding Wigan Lane) also free after 3pm throughout the week and weekend.

Harrogate Street Car Park

The scheme will continue until January 5, and is designed to support local business and help residents in the area organise their Christmas shopping.

Wigan Council’s Frost Festival schedule is also underway with a host of events across the borough in the lead up to the big day.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux said: “We have introduced the extension of the free parking offer for a number of years now as we know it’s a popular one that makes a difference for our independent traders and residents at this busy time of year.

“Through our Love Local campaign we enjoy encouraging our households to spend in their local communities and we know how important this period is to our town centres.

“Please use the offer as much as you can, whether it’s making a head-start on your Christmas shopping or visiting one of the many events being hosted in Wigan and Leigh.”

Please note that not all local authority car parks such as the Civic Centre in Wigan, are included in the offer and visitors are advised to check ahead of their visit.

In Wigan, the car park offer includes Harrogate Street, Water Street multi-storey, Mona Street, Sovereign Road, Trencherfield Mill, Pennyhurst Street, and Haig Street.

In Leigh it extends to Leigh Town Hall, Doctor’s Nook, Church Street, Lord Street and Spinning Gate.

Residents are reminded that the Grand Arcade is not a council owned car park. For full details and to see where council owned car parks are located in the borough, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/carparking.