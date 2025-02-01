Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan village pub has reopened with a new team at the helm.

And locals are being promised “change” at The Balcarres Arms in Haigh as its new bosses aim to take it “back to the heart of the community”.

It has been under temporary management for a few weeks, but the MV Group has now announced it has taken over the venue.

The pub reopened on Friday for drinks only, with the kitchen set to open in the coming days and big plans for “new and exciting events”.

The Balcarres Arms, on Copperas Lane, Haigh

A statement on MV Group’s Facebook page said: “Living in Aspull and being pub people, we have been saddened to see the decline of a popular local pub The Balcarres. Having used the pub when out walking the dog or calling in to catch the game, it was always a comfortable inviting pub with great locals.

"Unfortunately loyal regulars have moved to different pubs and are taking the decision to avoid the Balc until things change. So things are about to change.

"We can announce MV Group have done a deal with Marstons and have today received the keys.

“We aim to bring The Balc back to the heart of the community, reopening the kitchen daily and looking at new and exciting events along with the core well-supported evenings such as the weekly quiz and karaoke.

"Full sports will be introduced in the coming week and there will be a huge focus of keeping the beer quality good and reintroducing a full range of cask.

"We hope you will join us and help support The Balc regain its standing within the local community.”

The announcement was welcomed in comments posted on MV Group’s Facebook page.

Lisa Fielding wrote: “Very relieved we won’t be losing this pub! Hope to see improvements in all aspects. Good luck and wish you every success!”

Mel Cubby wrote: “This is the best news ever!! You two are just what this place needs, can’t wait.”

James Flynn Jaffa wrote: “Good luck. It’s a cracking pub in the right hands!”

Jim Darwen wrote: “Great news! Good luck Mike and Vicky Flatters!”

Natalie Phillips wrote: “This is fantastic news!!!”