Popular Wigan town centre restaurant to close its doors ahead of the new year

A post on the Facebook page for Pat & Dad Kitchen and Bar, on Wallgate, announced it will shut today.

After serving diners for eight years, bosses explained why the restaurant was closing and outlined plans to open another business in 2023.

The post from Pat & Dad said: “The purpose of this announcement is to notify all our lovely customers that Pat & Dad will be permanently closing on December 30, 2022.

Pat&Dad Kitchen and Bar announced in a Facebook post that they will be closing on Friday Decmber 30.

“We have provided high quality food for eight years and loved being a big part of the Wigan community.

“The decision wasn’t easy and our reason for selling is that we are opening a new restaurant in Culcheth which is closer to our home.

“I would like to say thank you to all who have supported us over the years and we will miss you all greatly.

“Also a big thank you to our staff members for all the hard work they have put in throughout the years.

“We would love to see you when we open our new restaurant in the new year and we will inform you all as soon as we know our opening date.”

The post had a warm reception from customers, with many upset to see it close but wishing the staff well for the future.

Katie-Louise Power said: “Aw really sorry to hear this, lovely place, food, cocktails and staff. The bottomless brunch is always good. Good luck with the new restaurant, we have family in Culcheth so keep updating us and I'm sure we will be driving over to try,”

Chloe Jayne Penny said: “My husband and I are gutted to hear this! Love coming here for date night as it reminds me of growing up in the States. Wishing you all the best of luck”