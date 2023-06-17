Wigan couple thank 'the best customers' as their popular dessert shop goes into new ownership

Parky’s Pics, in Higher Ince, was opened by married couple Scott and Kayley Parkinson after they decided to change careers during the pandemic.

They started by offering a cinema experience for people in their own homes, before opening a movie-themed milkshake bar on Ince Green Lane.

The shop sells a variety of sweet treats and was even named as the dessert partner “by official appointment” for Wigan Athletic last year.

Scott and Kayley Parkinson opened Parky's Pics in 2021

But Scott and Kayley have announced changes to the business on its Facebook page.

They said: “The shop is not shutting.

“Recently we haven’t been opening as much, there’s a few reasons but mostly, I spent a few weeks poorly and couldn’t work at the shop. My children are also growing up very, very quickly and they want to do more activities and spend time with us, we’ve only got a few years before they’ll be more interested in their friends than us, especially now I’m nearly 30

“The shop from today onwards is now under new ownership, however I will still be around for the next six months as part of a partnership, no-one is getting rid of me that easily.

“For the time being, this means nothing has changed for customers, apart from we now have an absolutely amazing baker on board which means the menu will be expanding, I know a lot of you have been asking us for old school cake! So welcome Laura and Tom but please give them a little bit of patience whilst they get used to everything. To some of you, they’ll be a familiar face already!

“We’ll also still be around at events, in fact we have a very, very exciting something to announce in regards to that very soon!

“On a serious note, thank you, so, so much for being the best customers, we’ve enjoyed getting to know so many of you, some of you becoming personal friends.