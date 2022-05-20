Alex Hall landed the role at the Boughey Distribution warehouse in the Wardle area of Nantwich, Cheshire, a company which boasts a fleet of 127 vehicles and 730 staff .

Wigan Athletic fan Mr Hall was educated at Deanery CE High School and Winstanley College before he began his career with the company Wincanton as an assistant accountant, progressing on to the role of finance manager and then on to become head of finance at both XPO and GXO Logistics .

Alex Hall, Boughey’s new Finance Director

In his new role, Mr Hall will lead the company’s finance team responsible for financial planning and analysis, and accounting activities, as well as supporting the business deliver positive financial results.

He will also report on the company’s financial performance into the NWF Group’s board of directors, Boughey’s parent group.

MD Angela Carus said: “Alex brings with him an impressive 16-year track-record of financial expertise and experience within our industry, all gained with major logistics companies.

“He is a great addition to our board, bringing a wide perspective, ideas and energy to our business.”

Mr Hall said: “Taking up my inaugural directorship with an established and successful company like Boughey is a real opportunity for me.

“This is a special business with long-standing partnerships with food industry customers, a committed team of people and a refreshing ability to work flexibly and quickly to react to customer needs.