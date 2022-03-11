Wigan shower company boss in the running for Woman of the Year award
The boss of a successful Wigan company that make safety showers has been shortlisted for national honours.
Janet Waine, managing director of Aqua Safety Showers International, is in the running for the Woman of the Year at The Safety and Health Excellence Awards 2022.The 55-year-old features alongside nominees from the likes of BAE Systems, Travis Perkins, Sainsburys and Salesforce.The award recognises outstanding women working within the health and safety sector who have made a significant contribution to their organisation.Ms Waine, who’s company manufactures emergency safety equipment, has been nominated for her excellent leadership throughout the pandemic.“We worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic,” she said. “There was so much uncertainty, but we pulled together and focused on what was in our control. I’m so proud of my team and what we have been able to achieve.”
Despite the devastating impact of Covid-19 on small businesses, Aqua Safety Showers tripled its manufacturing capacity and hired six new staff members in 2020.The company went on to win lucrative contracts with UK water authorities Scottish Water and South West Water; as well as strengthening its reputation overseas by gaining approval from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Saudi Aramco and Kuwait Oil.Ms Waine’s team even developed a walk-through disinfecting shower to help slow the spread of the virus.She said: “I had no idea I had been nominated for this awar. I’m sure it will be a great night and an opportunity to celebrate with the team.”The winner of Woman of the Year will be announced at a gala dinner on April 6 at The NEC, Birmingham.