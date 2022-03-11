Janet Waine, managing director of Aqua Safety Showers International, is in the running for the Woman of the Year at The Safety and Health Excellence Awards 2022.The 55-year-old features alongside nominees from the likes of BAE Systems, Travis Perkins, Sainsburys and Salesforce.The award recognises outstanding women working within the health and safety sector who have made a significant contribution to their organisation.Ms Waine, who’s company manufactures emergency safety equipment, has been nominated for her excellent leadership throughout the pandemic.“We worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic,” she said. “There was so much uncertainty, but we pulled together and focused on what was in our control. I’m so proud of my team and what we have been able to achieve.”