Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The proud restoration of a Wigan borough war memorial and remembrance garden will be completed with its unveiling this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the year’s Remembrance Day commemorations, the site at Smithy Green off Manchester Road at Ince has been lovingly refurbished with the help of local residents and organisations.

The improvement works include new landscaping features with striking military silhouettes flanking the central monument, which has been updated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux MBE, who has supported the project in his own ward, said: “This site is a particularly important one for Ince and for everyone across the borough who supports the Armed Forces community.

Your World

“I’m delighted that the works are complete and I would like to thank everyone who has helped with this project.

“We have a proud record here at Wigan Council of supporting our Armed Forces community and this is another example.

"We value and appreciate their contributions and will continue to do so.”

The project works carried out by Wigan Council teams include new block-paving around the site, repairs to the wrought-iron fencing, a 5ft tri-service stone monument along with the black steel silhouettes facing inwards.

Captain Jimmy Aspinall, a veteran of 42 years’ service, has helped to spearhead the project, including the drive for donations from generous residents and local organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Although the site was not an official memorial, it is a tradition for people in Ince to gather there on Remembrance Sunday as there was a ceramic book inscribed with ‘We Will Remember Them’.

“I thought a memorial garden would be fitting, providing a space for people to show their respects and an accessible alternative to the cenotaph in Ince cemetery.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated items for a raffle that helped us raise some of the funds – we have had tremendous support from the local community.”

A short unveiling ceremony will take place at the Smithy Green site from 11am on Saturday October 19.

It has been something of a year for such features. Last month a memorial was unveiled in Wigan town centre to its old drill hall and a Holocaust memorial garden has also been opened at Stubshaw Cross.