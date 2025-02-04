NHS Greater Manchester Health Tips: Give The Gift Of Heart Health This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so in honour of the month which focuses on matters of the heart, NHS Greater Manchester has given their top tips for keeping your actual heart healthy and prevent coronary heart disease. Because nothing says ‘I love you’ more than doing what you can to stay fit and healthy for your loved ones!

1. Learn To Love A Balanced Diet

Of course the occasional decadent romantic meal is fine, but day-to-day try to have a low fat, high-fibre diet which includes plenty of fresh fruit and veg (at least five portions a day) and whole grains. Sticking to unsaturated fats like oily fish, nuts and seeds, and vegetable oil which have been shown to increase levels of good cholesterol and help reduce blockages in your arteries – avoiding saturated fats like sausages, ghee, cake and biscuits.

Keep sugar to a minimum because it increases the chances of developing diabetes and limit the salt you eat to no more than 6g a day (one level teaspoon) because too much salt will increase blood pressure – for example, one 25g pack of crisps contains an average of 10% of your daily recommended salt intake!

If you are struggling to buy healthy fruit and vegetables then don’t suffer alone, there are food banks across Greater Manchester ready and willing to help. You can find a full list here: www.greatermanchester-ca.gov.uk/what-we-do/helping-hand/food

2. Invite Your Valentine On A Romantic Stroll

Grab your valentine for a romantic stroll or salsa class, because combining a healthy diet with regular exercise is the best way of maintaining a healthy weight which in turn is excellent news for your heart.

Not only does it reduce the chances of developing high blood pressure, it also lowers your cholesterol and makes your heart and blood circulatory system work better – reducing the risk of having a heart attack.

To find out your ideal weight for your height and build ask your GP practice, visit a pharmacy or go along to a council leisure centre as they sometimes have machines.

3. Snuggle Up To The One You Love For Warmth

What better reason to snuggle up to your other half at home than knowing it can help prevent you from getting unwell?!

Try to keep your home at least 18°C because warmth reduces the strain on you heart to maintain body temperature – helping lower the risk of cold-related illnesses like colds and flu, as well as more serious problems such as heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia, and depression.

For advice on being more energy efficient or to find out if you can get any heating and housing grants visit the government’s website or call the government helpline on 0800 444 202.

4. Love Your Medicine

It might sound obvious but if you are prescribed drugs for your heart or any other medical condition, it’s vital you take it and follow the correct dosage. Never stop taking medication without consulting a doctor first, as doing so is likely to make symptoms worse and put your health at risk – putting a strain on your body and in turn, your heart.

5. Quit Smoking For Your Valentine

Forget cuddly toys and boxes of chocolate, if you love someone then give them the gift of being a non-smoker.

Smoking has long been proven to increase the risk of developing chronic heart disease because it damages blood vessels, increases blood pressure, and clogs up your arteries – so the sooner you consider quitting smoking the sooner you’ll notice your health improve. Within 72 hours of stopping, your breathing will get easier and energy levels will rise and by 12 months your risk of heart attack will have halved.

To find out what support is available on the NHS visit: www.makesmokinghistory.co.uk

6. Save The Wine For Special Occasions

A glass or two of wine over a candlelit Valentine’s meal is lovely but try to keep drinking alcohol to a minimum.

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to high blood pressure, heart rhythm problem and cardiomyopathy (disease of the heart muscle) – all of which can increase your risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure.

So try to drink no more than 14 units a week, and spread that over at least three days with several drink-free days a week, because binge drinking increases the risk of heart attacks.

7. Know Your Numbers Not Just Their Phone Number

Knowing your numbers is key (and we don’t mean the phone number of your other valentine). Ensuring you keep an eye on your blood pressure and other health stats can potentially save your life.

High blood pressure or ‘hypertension’ is known as the silent killer and accounts for 50% of all strokes and heart disease, because when your blood pressure is too high your heart is working harder pumping blood around your body which stresses the “pipes”.

By knowing your numbers you can make healthy lifestyle changes and take medicines if needed to bring it down to a healthy level. To do this simply visit your GP, local pharmacy or buy a home blood pressure monitor online.

For full details on monitoring your own blood pressure visit: www.gmintegratedcare.org.uk/bloodpressure/

8. Don’t Let Diabetes Interrupt Your Date

Diabetes can cause heart disease because it damages blood vessels and nerves that control the heart – so if you suffer from the condition then make sure you do what you can to keep it under control!

Remember to keep active and maintain a healthy weight; and have regular blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar level checks.

9. Get To Know Where To Go

The most important tip of all is that if you do feel unwell or are worried about your heart in anyway don’t ignore it – the sooner you take action the better. For anything non-life threatening get expert medical advice from NHS 111, your local pharmacist or GP, and for emergencies call 999 or go to A&E.

For full information on where to go visit: www.gmintegratedcare.org.uk/gtkwtg/

However you choose to spend Valentine’s Day this year make sure you make these small changes to see big results because staying healthy is the most romantic act of all.