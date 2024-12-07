Santa postpones Wigan visit due to weather

We are very sorry that for the last two evenings Wigan Rotary Club has been unable to take Santa to different areas of Wigan due to the extreme weather conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

President Robert Bates explained: "I am sure we all want Santa to be fit and well for Christmas Eve and therefore we have to be careful to ensure nothing happens to him as we take him out and about during the weeks leading up his big day.

"We will try and rearrange his visits for nearer the time but obviously we can’t make any promises. In the meantime he should be at Tesco Wigan on Tuesday 10th and Friday13th next week between 10a.m. and 4p.m. and Tesco Hindley on Wednesday 11th between the same times."

We will keep everyone up to date via the club’s Facebook page