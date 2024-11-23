Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friends of a drowned Wigan schoolboy – including one who tried to rescue him – have faced a stinging charity challenge in his memory.

Tommy Disley and Deividas Greicius, both 14, are still grieving the loss of their pal Alex Crook who lost his life in an accident at Scotman’s Flash in September.

Tommy was with the Standish High School pupil when he got into difficulty while wading in the lake, and twice dived into the water in an attempt to find him.

Since then, Alex’s dad Neil has launched a campaign called Awareness for Alex , which aims to fund warning signs and rescue equipment such a life belts and life lines and also encourage schools to reintroduce swimming onto the school curriculum.

From left, Julie Unsworth, Mr Mackay, Year Ten pupils Tommy Disley and Deividas Greicius, Mr Crookes, Mr Morgan and Mrs Storey

Alex, like two of his companions that day, had never learnt to swim and had only been wading in the shallows. However it is thought that he was caught out by unexpectedly cold temperatures below the surface and the floor of the flash falling suddenly away to greater depths.

It would be six minutes before he was recovered from the water and despite medics’ best efforts at Wigan Infirmary, there was nothing they could do to save him.

Tommy, Deividas and Alex all lived in Beech Hill and had been good friends for years. Tommy’s mum Becky said that her son, who has ADHD and autism, has really struggled since the tragedy but was determined to do something to honour his mate.

Warriors fans Neil and Alex Crook

And so he and Deividas, who both attend Shevington High School, decided to undergo a leg wax.

Pupils could pay to watch and pay extra for a wax strip as the lads went through the eye-watering depilation. Several teachers also gamely agreed to have their leg hairs ripped out too.

And because Alex was a big Wigan Warriors and Liverpool FC fan, the pair came up with the idea of pupils paying to attend school in one of those clubs’ shirts or at least a red-coloured top.

As a result hundreds of pounds have been raised.

Tommy Disley wanted to organise the fund raising event for his friend Alex, wearing a Wigan Warriors shirt with Alex's name on

Becky said: “It has been a difficult few weeks for Tommy and he’s only recently been going back to school full time.

"But he and Deividas were determined to do something in Alex’s honour. And while he said it stung a bit, they were both very glad they did it.

"Tommy has been going to assemblies too explaining the Awareness for Alex campaign and the need to learn how to swim.”