Millennium Care approached St Marie’s RC Primary in Standish with the donation after work began on the ambitious new 52-bed Langtree Care Home.

As part of the development, one low amenity tree was cut down and, as an environmental commitment Millennium Care has and will continue to recycle and repurpose the remains.

St Marie’s has received the bench which has become part of their new outside classroom.

Pupils and staff at St Marie's with their new bench

Paul Durnian, assistant site manager at Millennium Care, said: “As part of Millennium’s commitment to the community, we want to engage with local people and support in any way we can.

"Recycling the remains of the felled tree gives it a great purpose, we’ll also be creating wood sculptures and accessories for the new care home for our residents to enjoy.

“As the development progresses, we want to engage with local schools and colleges and provide education opportunities for them.

"It’ll be great for us to show them what it’s like on a large, active development, teach them about the importance of the environment and sustainability and give them ideas on possible careers.”

The bench repurposed from a felled tree

Once complete, the home will provide an additional amount of EMI (elderly mentally infirm) care beds for the North West and help create the Standish Care Village alongside Worthington Lake and Lakeside care homes.

Catherine Waterworth, teacher at St Marie’s said: “We’re so appreciative of this gesture and, with our new outdoor classroom, it really plays into St Marie’s vision for outdoor learning.

"We’re looking forward to expanding on this partnership to provide educational opportunities for our children, additional facilities for the school and in return I’m sure our children can brighten the days of Millennium Care’s residents!”

Staff at St Marie's enjoying the new bench

Councillor for Standish with Langtree, Coun Raymond Whittingham said: “I’ve always supported Millennium Care’s Standish Care Village development and the benefits it’ll bring to our community. I’m delighted to see that it’s already being achieved.