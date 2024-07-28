Wigan high school retains its 'outstanding' status as inspectors find pupils 'flourish' there

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan school for pupils with additional needs has been praised as “serene and inspiring” in a glowing report by education inspectors.

Ofsted was full of praise for Oakfield High School and College, in Hindley Green, and found it continues to be “outstanding” – meaning it has retained the top grade since 2011.

Inspectors spent two days at the school, which caters for pupils with a range of special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

In their report, lead inspector Rebecca Sharples wrote: “Oakfield High School and College is a serene and inspiring place where pupils, including students in the sixth form, flourish. All pupils who attend the school have special educational needs and/or disabilities.

"Pupils thrive at this school because staff understand and meet their needs exceptionally well. Staff build strong, supportive and nurturing relationships with pupils. This helps pupils to feel listened to, valued and respected. Pupils are very happy to attend school each day and they greet their teachers with a smile in the morning.”

The inspectors found the school expected pupils to “work hard and behave exceedingly well” and they did, achieving “highly”.

There was a “highly ambitious and effective curriculum”, staff used their “strong subject knowledge” to give clear explanations and they did regular checks on what pupils remembered so they could fill in any gaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Pupils build their knowledge securely over time. Pupils gain an impressive range of qualifications that prepare them well for further education, training, including apprenticeships, or employment.”

The school was said to have a “strong culture” of reading, with children at the early stages of reading given “excellent help” to develop their phonics knowledge.

Staff were “meticulous in their diligent use of assessment information” to ensure they planned appropriate activities for pupils and they were alert for any changes in their additional needs.

Pupils had access to a “comprehensive programme" of careers information, including work experience, and benefited from opportunities to take on responsibilities, including a “mega council”, eco-council and LGBTQ+ group.