St John’s CE in Pemberton issued an appeal to collect various donations to support families in Ukraine during the conflict.

Their school hall was covered with bags full of clothes and toys which are now on their way to those in need.

Pupils with the van filled with donations for Ukraine

A spokesperson for the school said: “What a wonderful community we live in. All the amazing donations that have now begun their journey to support families in Ukraine affected by the terrible troubles out there.

“Thank you to everyone able to contribute; your generosity will support those going through very tough times at the moment.

“Special thanks to Al, from HomeServe, and Paul, from UKSS Live, for transporting everything and to the staff and children for loading and unloading.

“It’s a lovely thing to do something so special for those we are very unlikely to ever meet.”

St John's school hall filled with donations