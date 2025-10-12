A Wigan mum will soon be heading to Mexico after raising enough money for medical treatment for her disabled son.

Wigan Today reported in August that Fiona Walker, from Standish Lower Ground, wanted her 15-year-old son Lucas Smith-Walker to have stem cell therapy which is not available in the UK.

He was diagnosed with profound autism at the age of two, is non-verbal and has other neurological disorders.

But his health deteriorated in March when he suffered two grand mal seizures, which caused damage to his brain and led to him being diagnosed with epilepsy.

Lucas Smith-Walker, 15, with mum Fiona Walker

The left side of his body is now much weaker, he does not want to leave his home and he can no longer do some of the things he could before.

So his mum launched a fund-raising appeal for the stem cell therapy, which could help to regenerate the brain cells.

Fiona has now raised £12,000 to pay for the treatment – nearly double what she initially thought it would cost – and has booked to go to Mexico with Lucas for five days in November.

He will receive the therapy in three ways – intravenously, intrathecal (lumbar needle) and nebulised – on a single day.

Fiona said: “I was really anxious, but I have done a lot of research. I am really relaxed and comfortable with where we are going. The clinic and the doctors are really involved and I feel like I know them because I have had so many Zoom calls with them. Everything has been really well organised for the trip.”

She thanked everyone who had donated and raised money, saying she was “very grateful” for all the support.

Fiona is now trying to raise the final £3,000 needed for the return flights to Mexico for her and Lucas.

This weekend she will join eight other people taking on a sponsored skydive to raise money.

It will be followed on Sunday, October 19 with a family fun day from 1pm to 6pm at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club.

There will be live music, including viral sensation The Two Connors, DJs, stalls, raffles, fairground rides, face painting and other attractions.

To donate to the appeal, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fiona-walker-3.