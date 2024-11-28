More patients are facing long waits to be seen at Wigan’s casualty departments, as NHS staff across the country brace themselves for the busy winter months.

But the proportion sitting in A&E for more than four hours is still lower than at the same time last year, new data has revealed.

Wigan Infirmary’s A&E department was “very busy” last week, with people urged to seek medical help elsewhere unless their condition was life, limb or sight-threatening.

The winter months are traditionally busy for the NHS and the high demand came as temperatures started to fall.

NHS England has now released data showing the performance of A&E departments across the country in October, including Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

Improvements have been made this year in the percentage of patients seen within four hours in Wigan, but that dropped below 50 per cent last month for the first time since February.

Across WWL, 49.8 per cent of people were admitted transferred or discharged within the target time, down from 51.8 per cent in September but up from 45.1 per cent in October last year.

At the A&E department alone, 69.8 per cent were seen in four hours, down from 71.6 per cent in September but up from 67.3 per cent the year before.

Leigh Urgent Treatment Centre saw 99.2 per cent of patients on time, compared to 99.3 per cent in September and 99.1 per cent in October 2023.

The trust reflected the national picture, with 73.0 per cent of patients in England seen within four hours in A&Es last month, down from 74.2 per cent in September.

There were 12,554 attendances at WWL – 7,459 at A&E and 5,095 at the urgent treatment centre – which was up from 12,278 in September.

This led to 3,226 emergency admissions, down from 3,851 the month before.

Once a decision to admit was made, 1,678 patients had to wait more than four hours for a bed, up from 1,632 in September, while 429 people waited for more than 12 hours, down from 457 in the previous month.

Nationally, the number of people waiting more than 12 hours for a bed stood at 49,592 in October – up from 38,880 in September – which was the third highest monthly figure since comparable records began in 2010.

The number waiting at least four hours also rose, standing at 148,789 in October, up from 130,632 in September.

Chief operating officer Sarah Brennan said: “I would like to thank all our WWL staff and our partners across the health and social care system for their continued hard work, commitment and dedication, ensuring our patients are treated in the right place, at the right time.

“Despite a challenging month for A&E performance, WWL continues to be the best performing trust in Greater Manchester for four-hour performance across all attendance types.

“We recognise that a number of patients are waiting longer than 12 hours in our emergency department (ED) and for this we apologise and assure you that we work hard each day to reduce these waits.”

She urged people to only use A&E for “life, limb and sight-threatening illnesses and injuries” and asked people to support loved ones ready to be discharged from hospital.