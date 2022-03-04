Wigan charity offering counselling to young people folds after 30 years

Willow Project marked its 30th anniversary last summer and moved into a new premises in Atherton, which was opened by its patron, rugby league player and mental health campaigner Danny Sculthorpe.

But an announcement on social media revealed it will be shutting later this year, after “long and careful consideration by the charity’s trustees”.

It said: “It saddens us to tell you that Willow Project will be permanently closing at the end of summer.

“We are deeply sorry that we will no longer be able to offer support to the community. With the sad news we have put together a list of other support services.”

A link was provided to Willow Project’s website, which no longer appeared to be online.

Wigan Today contacted a spokesman for the charity, but they declined to comment further.

Celebrations for Willow Project's 30th anniversary last year

Willow Project offers a counselling service for youngsters aged six to 19 affected by mental health or emotional issues, as well as their families.

They are able to speak to a counsellor on a one-to-one about things worrying them and get support.

The charity saw an unprecedented rise in demand for its services during the pandemic and received a grant from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust in 2020 to offer a extra counselling sessions and significantly adapt its service.

When it was first launched by community activist Mary Appleton, its main focus was on people who were struggling with alcohol addiction or were concerned about other people’s drinking.

But it later expanded to focus more on mental health and well-being, particularly for children.