Youth Clubs Changed My Life – Now I’m Running 406 Miles to Give Back

Brad Evans, a dedicated Youth Worker at Wigan Youth Zone, is two weeks into an extraordinary mission this December to inspire hope and opportunity for young people across Wigan and Leigh. Running 31 half marathons in 31 days – a staggering 406.1 miles – Brad’s goal is to raise £5,000 to ensure the next generation has access to the vital support they need.

So far, Brad has braved Storm Darragh, had a few run-ins with some less-than-friendly swans, and pushed through the exhaustion of running day after day. But he’s still going strong, powered by the belief that every step he takes is helping to change young lives. And there’s still time to support him on this incredible journey.

For Brad, this challenge is deeply personal. As a teenager, he struggled with anger issues and behavioural challenges, leaving teachers fearing for his future. But his local youth club gave him a lifeline – a place where he found purpose through boxing and music. Those moments of connection and support turned his life around. Now, Brad is determined to pay it forward by helping today’s young people rewrite their own stories.

“The Youth Zone is a second home for many kids,” Brad says. “Some of them come here more than they go to school. I see so much of my younger self in them. I want them to have the same chance to change their story as I had. Wigan Youth Zone does incredible work, but we need the community’s help to keep these services running.”

Brad's running a half marathon a day to raise money for local young people

The money Brad raises will go directly to Wigan Youth Zone’s Miracle on Parsons Walk campaign, a lifeline for local young people and their families struggling through the festive season. With over 14,000 children in Wigan and Leigh living in poverty, the need for support has never been greater. The campaign funds initiatives like the annual Family Christmas Meal, which has brought warmth and joy to countless families for more than a decade. It also helps keep Wigan Youth Zone open year-round, offering safe spaces, life-changing opportunities, and a brighter future for our young people.

Brad will cross the finish line on New Year’s Eve, surrounded by young people, staff, and supporters celebrating his monumental effort. His journey is proof of the life-changing power of community and a testament to the difference Wigan Youth Zone makes every day.

How You Can Help

Support Brad’s incredible challenge by donating to his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/project406

Brad on one of his 31 half marathons

Brad’s challenge is part of a larger campaign, and your support could change lives:

Donate gifts or food – Spread joy this festive season by donating unwrapped gifts or non-perishable food items to Wigan Youth Zone. Your donations will help create magical moments for local young people and families in need.

Host a Fundraiser – Whether it’s a bake sale or a sponsored event, Wigan Youth Zone’s team can help make your idea a success.

Donate Directly – Every contribution, big or small, helps support local young people. Donate at wiganyouthzone.org/support-us/donate-this-christmas

For more details on the Miracle on Parsons Walk campaign or to organise your own fundraiser, contact Emma Safo at [email protected].

Let’s show Brad that the Wigan and Leigh community is with him every step of the way. Together, we can make sure every child in our borough feels the support of a community that cares.

To find out more about the work Wigan Youth Zone does, visit their website - https://www.wiganyouthzone.org/