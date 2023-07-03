Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday (June 29).

A 28-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, was later charged with murder and appeared before Preston magistrates on Saturday.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (July 4).

Paying tribute to Dylan, his family described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the investigation to call police on 101, quoting log 1526 of June 29.