Crown court date for man suspected of murder of Skelmersdale teenager Dylan Bragger

The man suspected of the murder of Skelmersdale teenager Dylan Bragger is due to make his first appearance at crown court tomorrow (Tuesday).
By Alan Weston
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:28 BST

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday (June 29).

A 28-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, was later charged with murder and appeared before Preston magistrates on Saturday.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, SkelmersdaleDylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale
He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday (July 4).

Paying tribute to Dylan, his family described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the investigation to call police on 101, quoting log 1526 of June 29.

Alternatively call independent charity anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.