A new town centre facility launched by Wigan Council will provide a safe space for anyone who needs help during a night out.

The Safe Haven will be open at weekends on King Street, with trained staff available to provide support.

From providing access to phone chargers to advice on how to get home safely, the new unit will also provide a base for emergency service partners.

It will be open on Fridays from 9pm to 2am and Saturdays from 11pm to 5am.

The initiative is supported by King Street regeneration company, a social enterprise working with local businesses to enhance King Street and boost the local economy.

Coun Dane Anderton, Wigan Council cabinet member said:

“The Safe Haven provides a wide range of wraparound support to boost the progress we have made in promoting a safe and welcoming night-time economy for visitors to the town centre.

“It will be a safe space for anyone who needs to use it; from advice and support to more serious help if required, there will be trained staff on hand.”

The haven is part of the ongoing work of the Wigan Borough Community Safety Partnership.

The UMAY safety app was recently launched by the partnership, helping visitors to the town centre locate other safe spaces across the borough.

Coun Anderton added: “The haven now solidifies the wrap around support offered to residents and victors so they can quickly and easily seek help and support, both with the new fixed space and with the 100 safe places located throughout the borough.”

The haven aims to complement what councillors hope will be an expansion of hospitality and footfall in the town centre in the next few years as developments at Fettlers, the Cotton Works, as well as both Library Street and King Street begin to take shape.

Further safety initiatives are in place through campaigns like Get Home Safe which raises awareness about the differences between private hire vehicles and hackney carriages and Call It Out which shines a light on inappropriate behaviour and catcalling.

For more information about night time safety, visit: Safety at night

To download the UMAY safety app, visit: UMAY | Your Mobile Street Safety App