Police have appealed for further information after the body of the 45-year-old man was discovered on Fern Close, Shevington, on Wednesday morning.

The man is believed to be dad-of-two Andrew Brown, although he has not been formally identified by police.

Officers were initially called amid concern for the welfare of a man at the property. Emergency services attended and the man was found to have died.

Emergency services at the scene in Fern Close, Shevington, on August 9

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death.

A scene remains in place while officers continue to make further inquiries.

Mr Brown is believed to have lived at the property with his wife Robin – for whom he was a full-time carer – and their two children, aged 12 and 10.

The man who was found dead is believed to be dad-of-two Andrew Brown, 45

Det Supt Simon Hurst, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: “Our thoughts are of course with the family and loved ones of the victim who sadly was found deceased in his own home. Our officers are currently supporting the victim’s loved ones at this very difficult and upsetting time.

“We are continuing our enquires to fully establish the circumstances leading up to his death as we are unable to confirm currently how he has passed away.

“We would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident that possess no wider threat to the public and we are doing all we can to understand the full circumstances.

“If you live the local area or have travelled near Fern Close in Shevington on Wednesday, August 9 in the morning or on Tuesday, August 8 and have any information regarding this incident or have witnessed any suspicious behaviour, report this to GMP.

“Any CCTV, dash-cam footage or small bits of information will help us piece together what has happened and led to this tragic death.

“If you have any further information you’d like to report, please contact GMP by calling 0161 856 63034 or 101 quoting log 788 of August 9.