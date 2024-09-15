Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a missing man with links to Wigan.

Anthony Calder, 48, was last seen in Townlea Close, Penwortham, at 1.03pm on Tuesday (September 10).

Anthony is 6ft, very slim, with black/grey hair, a well-groomed beard and speaks with a scouse accent.

Anthony Calder

He has a tattoo on his right arm of the world with an eagle, with the name Dylan underneath.

Anthony was last seen wearing a green and black Berghaus jacket, dark trousers, a turquoise print t-shirt and black trainers with a white sole.

Anthony has links to Preston, Ormskirk, Liverpool, Wigan, Warrington, West Yorkshire, Dorset and Devon.

He was last seen driving a white Seat Ibiza – registration DF72 KHV – which is similar to the one in the image at the end of the video.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 527 of 12th September 2024. For immediate sightings call 999.