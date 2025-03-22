Great British Spring Clean returns to Wigan for 2025
Since it launched in 2016, incredible litter heroes across the country have pledged to pick more than four million bags of litter during the Great British Spring Clean - the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign.
Hundreds of people across the borough are out litter picking throughout the year, and the Great British Spring Clean is a great opportunity to get involved, get your steps in, and do something great for our environment.
Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment, said “Through our Keep It Clean campaign, we have been working to raise awareness of the harm that litter can do, encourage people to use a bin or take their litter home with them, and celebrating the incredible work of local litter pickers.
“The Great British Spring Clean is the perfect time to get involved and we are here and ready to help.
"We’ll be giving out litter picking kits, promoting picks and our teams will be out and about litter picking in addition to our usual street cleaning across our borough.”
Wigan Council will be hosting a two community litter picks during the Spring Clean, and everyone is invited to join:
- Friday March 21, 10am-12pm, meeting at Norley Hall shops, Norley Hall Avenue
- Friday April 4, 10am-1pm, meeting on Back Market Street, Leigh
Litter doesn’t just make our streets, neighbourhoods, parks and communities look messy and unsightly, damaging civic pride- it can have a real impact on our environment.
From harming and even killing local wildlife like birds and hedgehogs, to it ending up in our local lakes, rivers and even out to sea, litter is very much damaging our natural world.
If you’re ready to get involved this Great British Spring Clean and do your bit for our environment, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/SpringClean and register your pick to get started.
Planned litter picks will be posted on the council’s social media and everyone is invited to join in.
Share any photos of your amazing efforts with Wigan Council by using the hashtag #KeepItClean
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.