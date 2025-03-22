It’s nearly time for this year’s Great British Spring Clean, and Wigan Council is encouraging everyone to get involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it launched in 2016, incredible litter heroes across the country have pledged to pick more than four million bags of litter during the Great British Spring Clean - the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign.

Hundreds of people across the borough are out litter picking throughout the year, and the Great British Spring Clean is a great opportunity to get involved, get your steps in, and do something great for our environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are being encouraged to take part in the Great British Spring Clean

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment, said “Through our Keep It Clean campaign, we have been working to raise awareness of the harm that litter can do, encourage people to use a bin or take their litter home with them, and celebrating the incredible work of local litter pickers.

“The Great British Spring Clean is the perfect time to get involved and we are here and ready to help.

"We’ll be giving out litter picking kits, promoting picks and our teams will be out and about litter picking in addition to our usual street cleaning across our borough.”

Wigan Council will be hosting a two community litter picks during the Spring Clean, and everyone is invited to join:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday March 21, 10am-12pm, meeting at Norley Hall shops, Norley Hall Avenue

Friday April 4, 10am-1pm, meeting on Back Market Street, Leigh

Litter doesn’t just make our streets, neighbourhoods, parks and communities look messy and unsightly, damaging civic pride- it can have a real impact on our environment.

From harming and even killing local wildlife like birds and hedgehogs, to it ending up in our local lakes, rivers and even out to sea, litter is very much damaging our natural world.

If you’re ready to get involved this Great British Spring Clean and do your bit for our environment, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/SpringClean and register your pick to get started.

Planned litter picks will be posted on the council’s social media and everyone is invited to join in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Share any photos of your amazing efforts with Wigan Council by using the hashtag #KeepItClean

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.