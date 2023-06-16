News you can trust since 1853
Funeral details released following death of Wigan man Jonathan Hogg in dog attack

The funeral of a much-loved Wigan dad who died after being savaged by an out-of-control dog will take place later this month.
By Alan Weston
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Jonathan Hogg, 37, from Hindley, was mauled by the American Bully XL he was looking after at a friend's house in Westleigh Lane, Leigh, on the evening of May 18.

He was rushed to Salford Royal Hospital but died the following morning from serious neck and head injuries.

The dog was put down by armed officers at the scene because of the risk it posed to the public.

Jonathan Hogg, 37, of Hindley, was a popular dad-of-fiveJonathan Hogg, 37, of Hindley, was a popular dad-of-five
Jonathan Hogg, 37, of Hindley, was a popular dad-of-five
Tributes poured in to Mr Hogg, known as "Oggy", following the tragedy last month, with his family being inundated with messages of support.

Jonathan's brother Ian has now posted details on Facebook of the funeral arrangements for the popular dad-of-five.

This will take place on Wednesday, June 28, at St Joseph's church, Leigh, and then on to Leigh Cemetery for family and close friends for a private burial.

This will be followed by an event at Tyldesley rugby club, starting at around 3pm, to which everyone is invited to celebrate the life of Jonathan Hogg.

His brother Ian added: "The family will have a donation bucket at church and at the rugby club for the local charity ManLeigh for local men’s mental health.

"Thank you and we will see you all there, let’s give him the send off he deserves.

"My family ask if you could wear bright colours please as Jonathan loved bright colours."

An inquest into Mr Hogg’s death was opened last week and will next reconvene on September 1.

