'I just want Pete home': Wife speaks about desperate search for husband last seen in Wigan borough

On the eve of National Missing Person’s Day, Michelle Baglin talked about her husband Peter, who has not been seen since Wednesday, December 28.

He left their home in Boothstown and was captured on CCTV at a Texaco garage on the East Lancashire Road, in Mosley Common, at 7.38pm.

There have not been any positive sightings of Peter – or “Pete” as Michelle refers to him – since then.

Peter Baglin has not been seen since Wednesday, December 28

But she continues to search and keep him in the public’s attention, in the hope it will prompt someone to come forward with information.

Michelle praised the help she has received from the police, her family, friends, work colleagues and the local community.

She also described Pete’s favourite walk along the Bridgewater Canal.

It was on the canal towpath this his phone, hat and headphones were found on the morning of Thursday, December 29.

Pete was reported missing to police after quarter-hourly phone calls to him remained unanswered.

Officers descended on the canal towpath to carry out a detailed search, using underwater search and rescue, mountain rescue and drones.

Michelle also organised searches of the canal, with more than 200 people helping.

But so far, nothing has been found.

Michelle said: “It’s a very surreal feeling. It’s like it’s happening, but it’s not happening to me. I never thought I would ever be in this position and I just want Pete home.

“I am convinced that there is someone out there who knows where he is. He is instantly recognisable by the tattoo of ‘Michelle’ on the left-side of his neck and I’m urging anyone who may have seen with him, or been with him, to get in touch. I just want to know he’s okay.

“Pete is the type of person who always buys homeless people a sandwich and a drink, and I really hope that someone is doing that for him, wherever he may be.”

Anyone who has seen Peter is asked to call police on 101 or use the Live Chat function on Greater Manchester Police’s website.