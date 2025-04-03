Inquest opens into death of man hit by HGV on Wigan construction site

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
A man who died after being hit by a truck on a construction site in Wigan has been named.

An inquest has been opened looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of Thomas Strode.

He was fatally injured on the Goldbeck construction site, on Freckleton Street, during an incident on the morning of Wednesday, March 19 – just a day before his 62nd birthday.

During a short hearing, Bolton Coroner’s Court was told Mr Strode worked as a banksman and lived in Bootle.

Police at the construction site on Freckleton StreetPolice at the construction site on Freckleton Street
Police coroner’s officer Philip Dawber said: “On March 19, 2025 Mr Strode was hit by a HGV which was reversing at his workplace. He fell to the floor, where the vehicle’s wheel has gone over him.”

He said staff on the site called 999 and started CPR, but he could not be saved.

He was confirmed to have died shortly before 10.20am that day and his body was identified by a colleague.

The court heard a post-mortem examination was carried out at Wigan Infirmary and it established Mr Strode died from multiple injuries.

Senior coroner Timothy Brennand adjourned the hearing and scheduled a pre-inquest review for August 1.

But he decided against immediately releasing Mr Strode’s body, until receiving confirmation from Greater Manchester Police or the Health and Safety Executive.

A police investigation into Mr Strode’s death is currently under way, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

A multi-storey car park for Wigan Infirmary is being built on the Freckleton Street site.

