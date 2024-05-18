Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorway at Wigan is finally fully re-opened to traffic, 20 hours after it was the scene of an horrific crash.

Two cars and an HGV were in collision on the westbound carriageway of the M58 at 12.50pm on Friday May 17.

No details of casualties have so far been released by the emergency services but protective screens were erected around the damaged vehicles as investigations into the smash continued.

The screened off crash scene on the M58 yesterday

Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway between junction 4 and the Orrell interchange were opened yesterday afternoon but it was only shortly before 9am today that Lancashire Police announced that the westbound carriage too was fully accessible to vehicles again.