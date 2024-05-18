M58 at Wigan finally reopens after yesterday's horror road smash
Two cars and an HGV were in collision on the westbound carriageway of the M58 at 12.50pm on Friday May 17.
No details of casualties have so far been released by the emergency services but protective screens were erected around the damaged vehicles as investigations into the smash continued.
Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway between junction 4 and the Orrell interchange were opened yesterday afternoon but it was only shortly before 9am today that Lancashire Police announced that the westbound carriage too was fully accessible to vehicles again.
Large tailbacks were caused not only on the motorway on Friday but it had a knock-on effect on traffic on the M6, the Wigan junctions connecting it and other main roads in the borough, especially during the evening rush hour.
