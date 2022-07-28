Appeal for help to find next of kin of Wigan man who died in house fire

Care worker Andy Pickwell, 55, was rescued by firefighters from a blazing house on Newstead Road, Goose Green, in the early hours of Saturday.

But, despite being taken to hospital, medics were unable to save him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Pickwell

Initial investigations concluded there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.

The police coroner’s officer is now appealing for anyone with information about Mr Pickwell’s next of kin to call them on 0161 856 5496.

The tragic death of Mr Pickwell has led to an outpouring of grief, particularly among his neighbours, who tried to rescue him but were beaten back by thick, toxic fumes.

Flowers have been placed in tribute outside the house where Mr Pickwell lived with his cat Limpy, who survived the blaze.