Eviction notices have been served on travellers who set up encampments at locations around the borough.

Caravans and other vehicles have pulled onto sites across Wigan in recent days.

These include fields on Haigh Road, Haigh; Civic Park on Oaklands Road, Lowton; Jubilee Park on Wigan Road, Ashton; the car park at Asda on Atherleigh Way, Leigh; the former Electric Glass Fiber UK site on Leigh Road, Hindley Green; and a car park on Westwood Park, on Westwood Way, Wigan.

A Wigan Council spokesman confirmed eviction notices had been served for a number the sites, though two of them – Asda and Electric Glass Fiber – are privately owned and outside the local authority’s responsibility.

Travellers move onto the fields on Haigh Road on Sunday. Picture by Donna Ainsworth

As previously reported, travellers moved onto land on Haigh Road on Sunday and legal proceedings to evict them began on Monday morning.

An encampment was set up on fields on Hesketh Meadow Lane in Lowton last week, but the travellers have since moved to Civic Park.

A post on Lowton East Labour councillors’ Facebook page said: “The travellers have left Hesketh Meadow Lane but they have moved onto the green space around Oaklands Road park. This is obviously concerning and upsetting for all involved.

“We have reported this to Wigan Council and another eviction warrant will be served.”

Regarding travellers on Jubilee Park in Ashton, Coun Danny Fletcher wrote on Facebook: “Bailiffs will be serving a 24-hour eviction notice today (12th), which means if they have not moved on within 24 hours council will be enforcing the notice.

“As always, respect all round. And I appreciate council officers for working fast on this, and hopefully the area will be clear for some of the events planned this week in the park.”

Firefighters went to the Electric Glass Fiber UK site on Monday amid a suspected gas leak, after travellers arrived there over the weekend. The factory closed in June.

A fire service spokesperson said: “At around 12.30pm on Monday, August 11, two fire engines from Atherton and Leigh fire stations and the enhanced rescue unit from Ashton fire station attended an incident involving a suspected gas leak on Leigh Road, Hindley Green.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus arrived quickly and worked with Cadent Gas to investigate the leak on site. Crews departed after roughly three hours and five minutes in attendance."