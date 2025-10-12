A charity boss is urging Wiganers to be compassionate and show their support for people who are homeless.

The Brick has been running a week of action named Love Wins in the run-up to World Homelessness Day in a bid to tackle the stigma around homelessness.

The campaign is about raising awareness – not money – of the issues faced by homeless people and the difference that kindness can make.

Chief executive officer Keely Dalfen said people who are homeless need more than accommodation, as they can be experiencing issues such as relationship breakdowns, mental illness and addiction problems.

Wigan Warriors players support the Love Wins campaign, with The Brick's CEO Keely Dalfen

Some homeless people have a roof over their head, but only temporarily, as they may be sofa surfing rather than sleeping rough, particularly women.

They can be at the lowest point in their life, ignored by people walking past on the street and feel isolated from the community.

Keely said: “It’s getting that message out that a bit of kindness doesn’t go amiss in these circumstances, so don’t assume or judge people, because it’s very complicated and can affect any us. Homelessness can start from a house fire even and that can happen to any of us.

Keely Dalfen, chief executive of The Brick

"We really know at The Brick that building people up is what really makes a difference and there is so much negativity out in the world at the moment, so much division, that we want to get out the message that being kind is what makes a difference. That could be listening to people, looking at strengths rather than their deficiencies, and making sure that they can live their best lives and give all the opportunities to do that.”

Storm Amy led to the cancellation of a launch event on Saturday, which would have seen Love Wins T-shirts handed out in Wigan town centre.

But they are still available from The Brick’s shops and food pantry and people are being invite to post photographs of themselves on social media wearing a T-shirt and a message about what Love Wins means to them.

Staff and players from Wigan Warriors have already appeared in videos backing the campaign.

There is still a stigma around homelessness despite campaigning against it

A moving homelessness memorial service was held at Queen’s Hall Methodist Church last Sunday, which allowed people to pay their respects to people who have died.

A song is being recorded for Love Wins, which will feature Wigan school children and lots of community organisations.

Keely says some people still feel they are not part of the community even when they move into a home and she hopes that will change.

She said: “Getting a home is the first step. They need to feel that they belong in a neighbourhood and can reach out to people or attend a community event. We work with people who won’t go to even a football match or rugby match because they feel embarrassed about themselves.

"We are saying they are welcome.”

Keely is encouraging people to consider getting involved with The Brick by volunteering or donating much-needed items such as food and clothes.

To find out how to help, go to www.thebrick.org.uk.