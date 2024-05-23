Flood alerts in several parts of Wigan as heavy rain continues to fall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warnings for possible flooding have been issued as heavy rain continues to batter Wigan.

The Environment Agency says water levels are high in the River Douglas due to heavy rainfall.

Areas most at risk stretch from Horwich Star Vale to Appley Bridge, including Wigan, Standish and Gathurst.

They warn flooding is “possible” on Thursday morning, with further rainfall forecast.

General view of the River Douglas in Wigan

An alert was also issued on Wednesday for possible flooding around the River Douglas and other watercourses from Parbold to Tarleton.

People were warned to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near water and to not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

The heavy rain has also affected rail passengers, with flooding between Carlisle and Lockerbie meaning all lines are currently closed.

Major disruption is expected until the end of service today, with Avanti West Coast – which runs through Wigan North Western – and TransPennine Express customers advised not to travel north of Preston.

An amber warning for rain has been in place across parts of north Wales and north-west England, including Manchester and Liverpool, since noon on Wednesday.

A yellow warning for rain covered the north of England, the Midlands and north and central Wales until 6am on Thursday, while another is in place for southern and eastern Scotland until 6pm on Thursday.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater which may cause danger to life is likely, the Met Office warned.