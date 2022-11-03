The Pop Idol star will take to the stage for Wigan town centre’s official light switch-on on November 26.

Also joining the line-up is Abz from boyband 5ive, CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth and X-Factor star Sam Lavery.

There will also be a parade on November 27.

Meanwhile in Leigh, the fireworks display has been replaced with a stage show featuring X-Factor band Rak-su, Katy Ashworth, Sandi Thom and Sam Lavery – as well as performances from local groups.

Leigh will also play host to a lantern procession, Christmas markets and funfair rides.

Leigh’s lights switch-on takes place on Saturday, November 19 with the stage show at Leigh Town Hall from 1:30pm, including the Lantern Parade with Leigh Carnival featuring a performance from WigLe Dance.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “Christmas is well and truly arriving in Wigan Borough!

“We are still calling out for local acts to take to the stage – so if you are a local organisation, singer, dance troupe or performer, register your interest by November 7!”

These events form part of Wigan Council’s Frost Fest extensive range of events including local lights switch-on and stage shows, Christmas markets, street performers and parades will get even the biggest Scrooge feeling festive

Coun Ready added: “It’s an important time of year for communities to come together and celebrate and we’re pleased that our Frost Fest celebrations will be enjoyed far and wide across the borough.”