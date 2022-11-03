Gareth Gates among stars set to light up Christmas in the Wigan borough
Gareth Gates is among the stars set to light up Wigan borough this Christmas.
The Pop Idol star will take to the stage for Wigan town centre’s official light switch-on on November 26.
Also joining the line-up is Abz from boyband 5ive, CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth and X-Factor star Sam Lavery.
There will also be a parade on November 27.
Meanwhile in Leigh, the fireworks display has been replaced with a stage show featuring X-Factor band Rak-su, Katy Ashworth, Sandi Thom and Sam Lavery – as well as performances from local groups.
Leigh will also play host to a lantern procession, Christmas markets and funfair rides.
Leigh’s lights switch-on takes place on Saturday, November 19 with the stage show at Leigh Town Hall from 1:30pm, including the Lantern Parade with Leigh Carnival featuring a performance from WigLe Dance.
Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “Christmas is well and truly arriving in Wigan Borough!
“We are still calling out for local acts to take to the stage – so if you are a local organisation, singer, dance troupe or performer, register your interest by November 7!”
These events form part of Wigan Council’s Frost Fest extensive range of events including local lights switch-on and stage shows, Christmas markets, street performers and parades will get even the biggest Scrooge feeling festive
Coun Ready added: “It’s an important time of year for communities to come together and celebrate and we’re pleased that our Frost Fest celebrations will be enjoyed far and wide across the borough.”