Get outdoors in Wigan as popular walking festival returns to Greater Manchester

The Let’s Walk Greater Manchester Walking Festival 2022 is an opportunity for people to walk more through a programme of free, organised group walks.

Starting on May 1, the festival coincides with National Walking Month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be group walks for people of all abilities

There are nearly 200 group walks, with people able to search online based on distance or grading, proximity to public transport, accessibility by wheelchair, buggy-friendly walks and routes close to cafes and pubs.

Events in Wigan include:

A surprise walk in the fields surrounding Hindley Green at 1pm on May 24. Suitable for those getting back into walking or walkers who love nature and taking pictures. Bump and buggy: a social walk for expecting mums and parents and grandparents of young children, with great paths and accessible for prams. Different location each week. A litter pick walk in Leigh at 3.30pm on May 17 from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School. Equipment will be provided and free refreshments will be available afterwards. Mindfulness walks across different locations in Wigan.

The festival walks are provided by community groups, walking groups and other organisations across Greater Manchester.

Louise Robbins, strategic lead for GM Walking, said: “This May we want to encourage more people to keep moving by exploring their local area, discovering new places to walk, socialising and having fun through walking.

“Our aim is to support people to walk regularly in their neighbourhoods and, through the inspiring festival walks programme, to encourage more walking amongst those who are new walking. To help with motivation, there is a calendar people can use to keep track of their walks or miles. We also have hints and tips for walking all year round available on the GM Walking website.

“We’re lucky to live in such a beautiful region for enjoying the great outdoors. There are nature reserves, ancient woodland and fantastic open spaces all within Greater Manchester. Much of this green space is tucked behind residential areas and we hope this May more people will discover it for themselves, by foot.”