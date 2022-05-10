Get your pooches down to a new Wigan dog show and help two key charities!

The charity dog show takes place at The Crown at Worthington, Standish, from 10am to around 2pm on Sunday May 22.
All of the money raised on the day will be split 50/50 between St Catherine’s Hospice and Motor Neurone Disease Association, two charity which are close to the heart of organiser Nicole Coombs.
There is a range of classes:
Cutest puppy (0-12 months);
Cutest junior (12-24 months);
Prettiest Bitch;
Handsomest Dog;
Veteran (9-12 years);
Golden Oldie (over 12 years);
Best junior handler;
Waggiest tail;
Best trick;
Fancy Dress (human, dog and both);
Best rescue - the Susan Taylor-Green memorial trophy;
Best in show.
Other highlights include a tombola, raffle, give-it-a-go dog agility, a scurry, demonstrations from evolution dog training, guess how many treats in the jar.
Stalls include cakes, handmade collars, decoupage gifts, African crafts, wax melts and bath bombs.