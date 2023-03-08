News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Inquest opens into death of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey

An inquest into the death of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey has been opened and adjourned.

By Pat Hurst
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Brianna, 16, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path at Culcheth Linear Park on the afternoon of February 11.

A boy from Leigh and a girl from Warrington, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder and are due to go on trial at Liverpool Crown Court on July 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neither of the accused can be named because of their age.

Brianna Ghey
Brianna Ghey
Brianna Ghey
Most Popular
Read More
Singer Ronan Keating donates concert tickets to help raise money for Wigan borou...

At a brief two-minute hearing at Warrington Coroner’s Court, Jacqueline Devonish, senior coroner for Cheshire, opened and adjourned the inquest into Brianna’s death until after the trial and set a date for a pre-inquest hearing on August 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Det Insp Nigel Parr, the senior investigating officer for the incident from Cheshire Police said: “The investigation is a murder investigation and two individuals have been charged with the murder of Brianna.”

He confirmed the teenager was found “unresponsive” by members of the public in the park and paramedics attended and confirmed the date of death.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, results of which were given at the hearing on Tuesday.

Brianna’s identity was confirmed by her mother Esther, the hearing was told.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No family members were present at the hearing.

Brianna’s funeral will take place on March 15 in Warrington.

There was an outpouring of grief after her death and memorial events were held around the country, including in Wigan town centre.