Brianna, 16, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path at Culcheth Linear Park on the afternoon of February 11.

Neither of the accused can be named because of their age.

Brianna Ghey

At a brief two-minute hearing at Warrington Coroner’s Court, Jacqueline Devonish, senior coroner for Cheshire, opened and adjourned the inquest into Brianna’s death until after the trial and set a date for a pre-inquest hearing on August 17.

Det Insp Nigel Parr, the senior investigating officer for the incident from Cheshire Police said: “The investigation is a murder investigation and two individuals have been charged with the murder of Brianna.”

He confirmed the teenager was found “unresponsive” by members of the public in the park and paramedics attended and confirmed the date of death.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, results of which were given at the hearing on Tuesday.

Brianna’s identity was confirmed by her mother Esther, the hearing was told.

No family members were present at the hearing.

Brianna’s funeral will take place on March 15 in Warrington.