Last rallying call to join Wigan township's platinum jubilee parade for the Queen

And organisers are also reminding folk about a free jubilee torch-lighting ceremony which takes place on the first day of celebrations in Standish.

There are already 30 entrants taking part in the carnival procession, many of whom will be on floats, and which begins at 1pm on Friday June 3.

It begins on the Bradley Lane industrial estate and makes its way to Thompson House Equestrian Centre on Pepper Lane where all the rest of the Standish jubilee events are taking place between the Thursday and the Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II who this year celebrates her Platinum Jubilee

Businessman Martin Ainscough, who is overseeing the event, said: “This is the last opportunity to put any organisation in the Friday carnival either walking or on transport provided by us.

"All they need to do is contact My Life (the charity based at Thompson House – telephone 01257 472900) and there is no charge for any of the above.

"We also want to get the festivities off to the best possible start and so we want to see as many people as possible at the jubilee torch-lighting ceremony on Thursday June 2 beginning at 8pm.

"We have bands and singers for the beacon ceremony with a full fairground and over 30 assorted stalls, so there is something for all ages.”

For the carnival organisers are looking for people to provide their own floats, people in fancy dress but walking, walking groups and vintage vehicles

The route is 1.9 miles long and there will be two walking bands taking part in the prosession.

Participants meet at the Bradley Hall Industrial estate at noon on June 3 to form up with the carnival starting an hour later.

A beer and food festival will run over the four days.

As well as the torch-lighting and carnival on June 2 and 3, the celebrations continue on Saturday June 4 with an event timed to coincide with the Epsom Derby at which guests will be invited dress up and watch on a big screen. There will be live soul and motown music later.