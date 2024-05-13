Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 12-year-old schoolgirl is receiving hospital treatment after being hit by a bin lorry on a busy Wigan road.

While the casualty is not believed to have been seriously harmed, the aftermath of the collision close to the junction of Moor Road and Sefton Road, Orrell, brought chaos to morning rush hour traffic.

The youngster, believed to be an Up Holland High pupil, was on her way to school when the incident occurred at about 7.50am on Monday May 13.

The junction of Moor Road and Sefton Road in Orrell, close to where the collision occurred

A section of Moor Road was closed to vehicles and remains sealed off more than two hours after the collision.

The closure has been affecting the 665, 666, 667, 961, 962 and 963 bus services.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Manchester posted on X: "We are sorry to report that due to a serious RTC on Moor Road in Orrell the road is closed, surrounding roads are heavily congested and services are expected to be delayed significantly, please allow extra time for journeys this morning."

Drivers were warned to expect significant delays and there have been reports of significant congestion on other roads in the area as motorists try to find alternative routes.

A Moor Road resident who did not want to be identified said: “We were told that a 12-year-old Up Holland High School pupil had been hit by a bin lorry on her way to school.

"She wasn’t too badly hurt, we’ve heard, but because of where it happened and the lorry having to remain in place while investigations continues, it has caused total chaos.”