Suitable for all the family, the dynamic exhibition Make Some Noise: From Stage Door to Dance Floor at the Museum of Wigan Life is set to showcase the borough’s lasting legacy of entertainment.

Split into five themes, it will celebrate the past and present of the borough’s theatre, music, cinema, festivals and carnivals.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “The new exhibition at the Museum of Wigan Life will be a joyful celebration of how entertainment has shaped our borough and its people.

The Museum of Wigan Life

“From cinemas and local legends to brass bands, jazz and Northern Soul, this exhibition brings to life the incredible range of musical genres our towns have embraced and called their own.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors from near and far back to the museum following the success of our last exhibition, gerrumonside! which celebrated the borough’s rugby heritage”

Featuring original objects and music from local talent including George Formby, The Verve, Buzzcocks and many more, the exhibition features music up to the modern day.

On show will be an original shirt worn by Buzzcock’s frontman Pete Shelley, as well as genuine copies of the Three Before Eight records played at Wigan Casino.

As well as being home to the exhibition, up and coming local talent are invited to use the space as a venue to host their own intimate gigs.

A wide range of family-friendly events at the museum are already scheduled such as a ukulele workshop run by the George Formby Society where budding musicians can try their hand at playing instruments.