New gates celebrating 900 years of mining heritage have been installed at Haigh Woodland Park.

The gates at the Mowpin Lodge entrance feature a shovel and pickaxe – the traditional tools of the miners who once worked on the site and as featured on the emblem of the National Union of Miners.

The motif was designed by artists Al and Al, who were previously creative directors for the transformation of Haigh Hall, and it was chosen by Wigan residents after a public vote.

Alternative proposals for the central motif, which also drew inspiration from the Haigh estate’s rich heritage, featured a swan and the Eye of Providence designed by the 24th Earl of Crawford James Lindsay, who built Haigh Hall.

At the new Mowpin Lodge gates are, back row from left, construction project manager Ellie Colling, Dan Lea from Lost Art, Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux, Ian Kelly, site manager from HH Smith, front row, Coun Chris Ready and architect Sonoe Shimizu from Purcell Architects

The gates were fabricated by Wigan-based metal specialists Lost Art and cast at Haigh Foundry by JT&E Castings.

And after several years of planning and production, they have now been installed at Mowpin Lodge.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “It’s really good to see the gates back at Haigh with a new design that has been chosen by the people of Wigan. The gates are a piece of the redevelopment that is under way. We’re really excited to see it all take shape, we hope residents are too.”

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “It’s amazing to see the vision on Mowpin Lodge gates come to life in line with the masterplan. The gates are a significant part of the rich heritage here at Haigh.”

The newly installed Mowpin Lodge gates, with a design chosen by members of the public, off New Road, Haigh, part of the new developments of Haigh Woodland Park

The gates, which were funded by Wigan Council, form part of the redevelopment of Haigh Hall and the surrounding park.

Town hall bosses have a masterplan to transform Haigh Hall into a “nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination providing a world-class visitor experience”.

Work is already under way on the exterior of the grade II*-listed building, which will have an art gallery, children’s education area, event space for weddings and parties, rooftop terrace, restaurant, bar and much more.

And Ampitheatre For A Tree – the first formal garden for a generation – was officially opened on Sunday.

The work is funded by £20m from the Government’s Levelling Up Funding and around £21m from the council.