A free book exchange has been installed at a Wigan park in the latest of a series of improvements led by volunteers.

The Friends of Stockley Park have been working hard to transform the once-neglected green space in Appley Bridge.

The latest addition is a book exchange for use by the community, where people can take or exchange a book or game.

It was funded by the Peter Lathom Trust, with BDP Creative Solutions donating the Perspex and logo, Martisan Creative Designs building the cabinet and Wigan Council staff installing it.

It is two-and-a-half years since neighbours Sarah Stephenson and Laura Koskinas secured a new bench for Stockley Park and decided to focus on improving the area.

A whole host of changes have since taken place, including the installation of new benches, planters, a notice board, flower beds, picnic benches and dog fouling signs.

Last summer, outdoor gym equipment was put in place and officially opened by Wigan Olympian Daniel Bibby, who won silver as part of Great Britain’s rugby sevens team in Rio in 2016.

Visitors to Stockley Park can take books and games from the new book exchange

An accessible gate and path were put in at the end of last year, so more people can visit the park, and this week two new picnic benches are being installed.

The Friends have launched a weekly walking group, taking place at 10am on Fridays, as well as a women’s only walking group on Tuesday evenings.

Anyone wishing to get involved in volunteering at the park can contact the Friends group by emailing [email protected].