Wigan borough firefighters thanked for their rescue work following Turkey-Syria earthquake

Two firefighters from the borough have been thanked for their work during a rescue mission after an earthquake in Turkey.

By Sian Jones
Published 9th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Watch manager Mike Hirst and firefighter Steven Pennington, from Leigh fire station, formed part of the UK International Search and Rescue (UK-ISAR) team deployed in February, following the devastating earthquakes that struck parts of Turkey and Syria.

The pair – alongside Ramsbottom and Heywood station manager Martin Foran and Ashton firefighter David Hedgecock – attended a celebration event at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service’s Training and Safety Centre in Bury to thank them for their contributions to the international rescue effort.

They were joined by their families, chief fire officer Dave Russel, assistant chief fire officer Barry Moore and deputy mayor of Greater Manchester Kate Green.

ACFO Moore, Kate Green and CFO with ISAR TeamACFO Moore, Kate Green and CFO with ISAR Team
Mr Foran gave a presentation explaining the challenges the team faced working in the affected areas.

Upon their arrival, they were met a scene of utter devastation but, working together, they managed to rescue eight people trapped under flattened buildings.

During their deployment the team was captured in video footage using their specialist skills and equipment to help people who had been trapped in the rubble for days.

Watch manager Mike Hirst with CFO Dave RusselWatch manager Mike Hirst with CFO Dave Russel
Mr Foran said: “I was really proud to see the ISAR team members recognised with the thank you event, and also for our families to be thanked, as it can be a difficult time for them when we are deployed to help with rescue operations such as those that followed the earthquakes in Turkey."

The team flew to Turkey as part of the 77-strong UK-ISAR team – a volunteer service of specialists from 15 fire and rescue services who are deployed to humanitarian incidents or disasters anywhere in the world.

Mr Russel said: “I’m incredibly proud of our staff for their dedicated work in such harrowing conditions.

"For all the moments of joy they were part of in rescuing people, we’re acutely aware that there was absolute devastation they experienced over there and how hard that is to deal with. It’s important that we not only thank them, but also their families, for their dedication.”

Firefighter Stephen Pennington with CFO Dave RusselFirefighter Stephen Pennington with CFO Dave Russel
