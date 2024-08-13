Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan man is going to great heights to raise money in memory of a brave five-year-old girl.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Moore, 23, plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania – the highest mountain in Africa and tallest free-standing mountain in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a real challenge, as he scales thousands of feet while battling tired legs and the changing altitude.

Rob, a delivery driver, will fly to east Africa on September 12 and spend six days climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, before walking back down for a further two days after reaching the summit.

Rob Moore

He is making the trip with Wild Edge, which was founded by Standish adventurer and expedition leader Oli France, who has travelled through more than 70 countries and led teams through some of the world's most remote places.

Rob said: “I’m excited, I’m looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven’t done anything as big as Kilimanjaro before, but I have climbed Scafell and I’m doing Ben Nevis before I go. I have never camped while doing it though.”

Holly Prince with parents Mark and Jenny

Rob, who lives in Hindley Green, is taking on the climb to raise money for Holly’s Hearts, which was set up in memory of Holly Prince.

She was born with Bloom syndrome, an extremely rare genetic disorder which put her at greater risk of getting cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hindley Green Primary School pupil was just five years old when she died in April 2022 after being diagnosed with the disease three times.

Her parents Mark and Jenny Prince set up Holly’s Hearts to make a difference for other youngsters battling cancer, such as by providing gifts, days out and short breaks.

Rob Moore is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of Holly's Hearts

Rob used to play football for Atherton Town and Mark was his manager for several seasons, which meant he knew all about Holly and the charity set up in her name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He liked that something positive was being done following her death and is now aiming to raise £500 for Holly’s Hearts so more children can benefit from the charity’s support.

He said: “I have never raised money for charity before, but I have always thought helping local charities is important, especially because I know Mark from Atherton Town.”

To sponsor Rob and support Holly’s Hearts, go to www.justgiving.com/page/robert-moore-kilimanjaro.