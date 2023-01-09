Holly Prince was born with Bloom syndrome, an extremely rare genetic disorder which put her at greater risk of getting cancer.

The Hindley Green Primary School pupil was just five years old when she died in April after being diagnosed with the disease three times.

As they mourned their “beautiful angel”, Holly’s parents Jenny and Mark Prince wondered what to do with the thousands of pounds that had been raised in her name.

Holly Prince with parents Mark and Jenny

Relatives, friends and even strangers had held a range of events to support Holly and her family, from a football tournament to even climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Mark, from Hindley, said: “With the fund-raising that has been going on over the last few years when Holly was with us, we were left with a good chunk of money. We didn’t need the money because it was to help Holly through her journey through cancer and hopefully as an adult with Bloom syndrome.

“When she passed away in April, we wondered if we should give it away to charity or try to create something. We thought about it for a while and thought we would help other people with cancer and give them heart-warming memories.”

Five-year-old Holly Prince

The Prince family set up Holly’s Hearts so they could make a difference for other youngsters battling the disease.

They already have nine trustees, including Mark and Jenny, and are working to turn it into a registered charity in the coming months.

A website is being designed and they already have a mascot, which is named Bloom.

Along with the money that had already been raised, they collected £4,860 with their first Christmas raffle.

Holly's Hearts trustees Calvin Williams and Phil Barnes give a Harry Potter Lego set to six-year-old Harry, who is being treated for leukaemia

And it is already being used to support other people with cancer and their loved ones.

Mark said: “We have already given three families Center Parcs breaks and there is another family going in the new year. We have gifted three children with Nintendo Switches, a couple of families have got The Lion King tickets at Manchester Palace Theatre and we got a family pantomime tickets. A 16-month-old girl was given a pushchair because she has a tumour on her spine.”

So far the work of Holly’s Hearts has mostly spread by word of mouth and Mark is delighted with the response.

"It’s comforting for me and Jenny, knowing we are helping other families who will be in our position, going through treatment with their children,” he said.

It is hoped that once a website has been created for Holly’s Hearts, people will be able to use t to see what gifts are available and apply for them.

The organisation will support children with cancer as well as those who have been in remission for up to two years.

There already more fund-raisers planned for 2023, including bikes rides and football matches, with a biennial ball returning in 2024.