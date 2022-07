More than eight per cent of adults in the borough struggle to read in a way that impacts their daily lives.

Read Easy Wigan Borough is about to launch and will provide free and confidential one-to-one reading coaching for adults.

People can find out more and hear about the impact learning to read can have during an online meeting being held at 6.15pm on Thursday.