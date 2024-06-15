Wigan's new mayor invites public to her civic service

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
The public have been invited to attend the official civic service hosted by Wigan borough’s new mayor.

Standish St Wilfrid’s Parish Church will be the backdrop for the 3pm traditional act of worship on Sunday June 16 for Coun Debbie Parkinson.

The Standish Labour councillor was officially installed as Wigan’s first citizen at a town hall ceremony last month.

Coun Debbie Parkinson who was installed as Wigan borough's mayor last month

The service, celebrating her mayorship over the coming year, will feature choirs, a selection of hymns, readings, and a special prayer written by the children of St Wilfrid’s CE Primary School.

Dignitaries from across the region and representatives from the local community will also be in attendance.

Light refreshments will be provided at the end of the service in the Parish hall and all are welcome.

