Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public have been invited to attend the official civic service hosted by Wigan borough’s new mayor.

Standish St Wilfrid’s Parish Church will be the backdrop for the 3pm traditional act of worship on Sunday June 16 for Coun Debbie Parkinson.

The Standish Labour councillor was officially installed as Wigan’s first citizen at a town hall ceremony last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Debbie Parkinson who was installed as Wigan borough's mayor last month

The service, celebrating her mayorship over the coming year, will feature choirs, a selection of hymns, readings, and a special prayer written by the children of St Wilfrid’s CE Primary School.

Dignitaries from across the region and representatives from the local community will also be in attendance.