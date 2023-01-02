‘Exciting projects’ in Wigan in 2023 to follow up ‘a brilliant 12 months’

Wigan Council’s leader is not daunted by being able to deliver on the year just gone – which he deemed “a brilliant 12 months”.

Exciting projects of a new cafe and play area at Pennington Flash, as well as a multi-million pound overhaul of Haigh Hall, are both central to the next “big thing” on the horizon.

Coun David Molyneux

And the areas now called the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh will knit together 13 sites including Wigan Flashes, Amberswood, Three Sisters, Bickershaw Country Park, Pennington Flash and Viridor Wood near Bamfurlong, creating the first national nature reserve in Greater Manchester.

They were once colliery areas known for smoke and soot, but have become the “lungs of Wigan” that dog walkers, bird watchers and nature lovers now aspire to visit.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “What a brilliant 12 months we’ve had here in Wigan borough, with the jubilee, the UEFA women’s Euro tournament and the Rugby League World Cup to name just a few of our many highlights. We’re looking forward to building on these successes in 2023, with many exciting projects coming to fruition and a series of events for our residents and communities to look forward to.

“We’re particularly enthusiastic about making the most of our borough’s wonderful green spaces and creating opportunities for more and more of our residents to feel the benefits of connecting with nature. One of the big causes for celebration in 2022 was the declaration of the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh as a national nature reserve and in the months ahead we’ll start to see the fruits of our significant investment at Pennington Flash, with The Hide Coffee House & Café opening early in the new year and works on our new, accessible adventure playground beginning from February.

“Meanwhile, over at Haigh Woodland Park, the renovation of the historic Bothy cottages into a new asset for the whole community and the creation of a brand new woodland hub with outdoor activities for children and adults, will further enhance one of our most beloved visitor attractions.”

Meanwhile, major economic developments are due to start gaining momentum this year.

The £135m Galleries redevelopment looks to create an entertainment hub that lures more people into Wigan town centre.

Food and drink venues, a bowling alley, cinema, mini golf and 464 homes are part of the council’s vision. Additionally there would be a public square for events and a music venue.

Coun Molyneux said: “We’ll also be building on a successful year of events with celebrations around the King’s coronation in May and the ever-growing Wigan Pride later in the year.

“But that’s not all, we also have a further extensive events series happening across the borough. All in all, 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible year for Wigan borough and we can’t wait to get started.”

