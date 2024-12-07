A new policy to address condensation, damp and mould issues in council homes across Wigan has been rubber-stamped.

The local authority has been drawing up a policy which aims to take “a proactive approach to the prevention and remedy of condensation, damp and mould” in its residential properties.

It comes in the wake of Awaab’s Law, which followed the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the flat where he lived in Rochdale.

Wigan Town Hall

The policy went before a meeting of the full council at Wigan Town Hall for consideration.

A report prepared for the meeting stated: “The policy is underpinned by a new streamlined procedure for implementation. The procedure ensures that there are clear lines of responsibility, reporting and robust recording processes within the timescales stipulated by the Regulator of Social Housing.”

Independent councillor Stuart Gerrard welcomed the new policy and highlighted several strengths, including accountability, prompt investigation, training for staff, clear communication channels, feedback mechanisms and a long-term strategy of regularly reviewing it.

But he also mentioned areas where he thought it could be improved, such as resource allocation, running an awareness campaign, using technology for reporting and tracking progress, and monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the policy.

He said: “The mould and damp policy laid out before us is a solid foundation for addressing these pressing issues within our community. By recognising its strengths and identifying opportunities for improvement, we can enhance our efforts to protect the health and well-being of our residents.”

Coun Steve Jones, also independent, suggested more specialist staff were needed to address damp problems.

He explained he had worked as a plasterer for 20 years and did not have specialist damp knowledge, so was concerned to see an advertisement for an inspector with 12 months experience as a plasterer, as well as experience in other trades.

“They are probably really hard workers, they probably deserve more money, but they are not going to be damp-proof specialists,” he said.

But Labour’s Coun Lawrence Hunt said: “You’re a plasterer, I’m a brickie, and I know a little bit about damp like yourself. I am sure our inspectors know the difference from condensation and damp. We have to give them that much credit.”

Coun Susan Gambles, portfolio holder for housing and welfare, said there would be “very robust” performance indicators and the housing advisory panel, which is made up of tenants, would hold it to account.

She agreed with Coun Gerrard’s suggestion of an awareness campaign but also highlighted that information about mould and damp issues can already be found on the council’s website.

She said inspectors were “well trained” and that staff members were acting as “eyes and ears” when going into people’s homes.

Replying to Coun James Watson’s request for a timeframe on responding to initial reports, Coun Gambles said: “If anybody reports damp and mould, it’s an emergency so we do it very quickly, very rapidly, we go out.

"I will look at timeframes, You mentioned 14 days but I think it’s earlier than that.”

The motion was carried after a vote by councillors.