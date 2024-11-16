Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The granddaughter of artist Theodore Major says she cannot “in good conscience” give his work to Wigan Council for an exhibition in the revamped Haigh Hall.

The artist, who lived in Appley Bridge, famously refused to sell much of his work, so it was not seen solely by wealthy people.

His daughter Mary Major was delighted when artists Al and Al suggested the £200m collection could be displayed at Haigh Hall after its multi-million pound regeneration.

But sadly she died in July so did not see the project come to fruition.

Mary Major, daughter of Wigan artist Theodore Major, with creative directors Al and Al at Haigh Hall

And last month, Al and Al – Al Holmes and Al Taylor – announced council bosses had not renewed their contracts as creative directors for the regeneration of Haigh Hall.

She has now written a full statement about that decision, in which she explained her mother had “such faith” in Al and Al, described them as “like angels” and said they “gave her so much joy and great comfort to the end”.

Artist Theodore Major and his daughter Mary Major in 1979

She said Dr Major was upset by the collection not being mentioned in a press statement when the £20m bid for Levelling Up funding was successful in January last year, “even though the Major collection was to be the cornerstone of this opportunity to transform the future of the building”.

She continued: “Wigan Council did not consult us, or any other stakeholder, when they terminated Al and Al’s contract as creative directors of the Haigh Hall project without notice and with immediate effect. We were shocked and deeply saddened. Al and Al have worked so closely with us as a family over the last four years, and my mum trusted Al and Al to build an institution which would truly reflect the legacy of my grandfather’s art and open it up to the people of Wigan and the nation.

"We cannot in good conscience entrust the Major family collection to an organisation that would treat anyone in such a way. My mother Mary would never have continued with this project had she been alive to witness what has happened. I also stand by my grandfather, who as an artist, was also historically treated abysmally by Wigan Council.”

Her statement concluded: “So, with a heavy heart, I share this last testament of my mother Mary Major, and withdraw support for the Haigh Hall project. We understand that this will represent a huge loss to the people of Wigan and to the region, but a collection of this importance needs to be in the hands of those who understand its value and can appreciate its position in modern British art.”

Council bosses were already working with the Arts Council to secure other art to exhibit as well as the Major collection.

James Winterbottom, the council’s director for strategy and innovation, said: “The family have obviously been through a difficult time with the death of Mary Major, which we were are all sad about and our hearts go out to her family, and they have informed us that following that, they are not in a position anymore to establish the trust which would be needed to loan the collection.

"We are still keen to develop that relationship if possible. We are open to working on that.”