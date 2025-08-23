A campaign group for the rights of gay and bisexual people has written an open letter to MP Lisa Nandy following her appearance at Wigan Pride.

The Wigan MP and culture secretary wore a T-shirt with the slogan “protect the dolls”, a message used to support trans women.

Designer Conner Ives wore a T-shirt bearing the phrase at this year’s London Fashion Week and celebrities including actor Pedro Pascal have followed suit.

But Ms Nandy’s clothing upset members of Labour LGB, a campaign group for gay and bisexual rights – but not transgender rights – which formed in the Labour Party earlier this year.

The group described seeing a photograph of Ms Nandy wearing the T-shirt as “both upsetting and disappointing”.

In an open letter to her, they said the slogan was used “to imply disagreement with the Supreme Court definition of a woman as a biological female”.

They suggested she implied trans women should be allowed in women’s prisons, refuges and sport.

They wrote: "Labour LGB completely acknowledges the particular challenges faced by those with the protected characteristic of gender reassignment and we believe that they should be treated with respect and dignity. However, that should not be at the cost of respect for women and their need for their own spaces, respect for lesbians and their need to exclude those with male bodies in certain scenarios, and respect for gender non-conforming children who are likely to grow up to be happy and healthy lesbian, gay or bisexual adults.

"We ask that you reflect on these issues and recognise the harms caused by a disregard for women’s rights and the rights of lesbians and children.

“The slogan ‘protect the dolls’, is extremely offensive to many women and even to some males who are protected by gender reassignment. It implies the word ‘doll’ is synonymous with the word ‘woman’ or ‘transwoman’, and that the latter need protection from the law of the land. These views are not shared by the majority of Labour voters and it is wrong to inflame and incite what is now widely recognised as a conflict of rights where bridges must be built. It also shows a continuing disinterest in trans-identified females.”

Ms Nandy declined to comment.