Flooding causes disruption on the roads and railways after hours of heavy rain in Wigan

Heavy rain has led to flooding and disruption in several areas of Wigan.

Southgate was closed on Monday afternoon, from its junction with Swan Meadow Road, due to flooding.

There have also been reports of motorists mounting the kerb as they travel through water on Gathurst Road, Shevington.

Further problems have been reported on Buckley Street, Swinley, on Spring Road, Kitt Green, on Tanners Lane, Golborne, on Garswood Road, Garswood, and on Warrington Road, Leigh.

There is also disruption on the railway, with flooding between Wigan Wallgate and Headbolt Lane meaning all lines are blocked.

Trains running between these stations will now start or terminate at Wigan Wallgate and stations between Wigan Wallgate and Headbolt Lane will not be served.

Rail replacement transport has been requested, according to Network Rail, and disruption is expected to last until 6.45pm.

The road underneath the bridge on Southgate, in Wigan, has flooded

Lines have reopened following earlier flooding between Wigan Wallgate and Southport, but passengers are warned trains may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for some parts of the North West, which warn that flooding is possible.

One covers the lower River Douglas and other watercourses from Parbold to Tarleton.

River levels are expected to be at their highest from 7pm and people are being urged to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

Wigan comes under a yellow warning issued by the Met Office for much of the North West, running from 12.30am to 8pm today.

It forecasts 20 to 40mm of rainfall widely, with 60mm possible in a few places across the region.

The Met Office warns homes and businesses could be flooded, spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer and bus and train services will probably be affected.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a low-pressure system centred on the heart of the UK had brought the strong winds and heavy rain.

“The focus of that heavier rainfall today is very much the north of England and parts of the Midlands,” he said.

The rainfall is expected to move to the east tomorrow, with forecasts suggesting drier weather in Wigan and other parts of the North West.